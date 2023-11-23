Ceasefire in Gaza to begin Thursday morning

Gaza, Nov 23 Moussa Abu Marzouk, a Hamas senior official has told Al Jazeera that the ceasefire in Gaza will begin on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. local time.

A Palestinian source, who requested to remain anonymous, confirmed to Xinhua news agency on Wednesday that "the news is true".

Abu Marzouk said the majority of the 50 captives to be released during the ceasefire are foreign nationals, Xinhua news agency reported.

