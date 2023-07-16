Congress to support AAP on Delhi ordinance row in Parliament

New Delhi, July 16 After keeping its cards closed on the Centre's ordinance in Delhi, the Congress on Sunday said that it will oppose all moves by the Modi-led government to disturb the federal structure through Governors and Lt. Governors, including Delhi Ordinance in Parliament. Congress general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal told IANS, "Congress will oppose all moves by the Centre to disturb the federal structure through Governors and L-Gs, including Delhi Ordinance in Parliament."

His remarks came a day before the crucial second meeting of the 24 opposition parties in Karnataka's Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, which will be also attended by Congress Parliamentary Party chairman Sonia Gandhi.

According to Congress sources, the decision was taken after much deliberation over the issue during the second meeting of the Parliamentary Strategy Group at the residence of former party chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday.

After the meeting, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh had said that the party will raise the issue of assault on federal structure.

However, when asked if the Congress will support AAP over the ordinance row as it will be raising the issue of assault on democratically elected governments, Ramesh evaded the question and said, "I have said clearly that the assault on the federal structure by the Modi government or through its appointed people and we will oppose it."

"The Congress has always fought against the Modi government's assaults on the Constitutional rights and responsibilities of democratically elected state governments and local bodies. This assault comes directly or if these come from the appointees of the Modi government like Governors. We had opposed it and we will oppose it. This is a brazen assault on the Constitution and it takes various forms. Constitutional bodies are weakened and constitutional agencies are misused," the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said.

The AAP is likely to attend the meeting in Bengaluru.

