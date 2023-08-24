Delhi court convicts man of wife's murder despite unproven motive

New Delhi, Aug 24 A man has been convicted of murdering his wife by strangulation, as a Delhi court ruled that the circumstances surrounding the crime were sufficiently established.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Pahuja, presiding over the case, noted that even though the prosecution failed to prove the husband's motive, this wasn't sufficient grounds to reject the case.

The complete chain of circumstances, in the judge's view, pointed to the accused as the likely perpetrator of the murder.

Sadab was accused of killing his wife Sana on September 29, 2017, in the Sangam Vihar area.

The judge's judgement indicated that the evidence presented had successfully established the guilt of the accused.

Judge Pahuja said that the chain of evidence was comprehensive enough to eliminate any reasonable doubt about the accused innocence.

The circumstances presented formed a conclusive chain that strongly indicated the accused guilt. The court found that the prosecution had successfully established its case providing cogent evidence, leading to Sadab's conviction under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The judge has listed the matter for August 31, when affidavits will be filed. Subsequently, the court will hear arguments related to sentencing.

Dismissing the defence counsel’s argument, the court stated that in cases where a husband commits a crime like murder in secret within their home, establishing the exact events and motives can be challenging.

In this instance, the court found that while the motive hadn't been definitively proven, other circumstances formed a convincing chain of events that pointed to the accused as the likely perpetrator.

