Delhi court reserves order on CBI seeking extension of Sisodia's remand

New Delhi, March 4 Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday reserved the order in the case pertaining to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking a remand extension of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested by the agency in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case.

Special CBI Judge M.K. Nagpal has also listed Sisodia's bail plea for March 10.

During the hearing, the CBI counsel while seeking three days extension of remand said that Sisodia is not cooperating and he was interrogated daily till almost till around 8 p.m.

Opposing the extension of remand, Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan appearing for Sisodia said that the inefficiency of the agency cannot be ground of remand.

"Today you have a simple ground to say he is not answering, not cooperating. Keeping in police custody will trace the documents they were not able to find? It cannot be a ground," Krishnan argued.

"Remand is exception. You have 15 days doens't mean court will give 15 days. Court will have to see. What is the compelling reason? It is my submission that When you grant remand for first time, parameters have been met. When it is granted second time, test is higher. Scrutiny has to be more," he added.

Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing on behalf of Sisodia, argued that when they (CBI) have to now come up and say that he's not disclosing true facts, not cooperating.

"This was their previous remand application. It's today too. What prevents them to say same thing again after three days?" he argued.

Sisodia on Friday moved a bail plea in the same case.

Special judge Nagpal on Monday had sent Sisodia to five days CBI custody.

The agency arrested Sisodia on February 26 after eight hours of questioning.

The CBI had said that they arrested him for alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy as he gave "evasive replies" and "did not co-operate in the investigation".

It said that the present case was registered against the former Deputy Chief Minister & In charge Excise Minister, and 14 others for investigation into the matter of alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of Excise Policy for 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons.

A charge sheet was filed on December 25, 2022, against then CEO of a Mumbai-based private company and six others.

Sisodia was issued a notice under Section 41A of the Cr.P.C for attending the investigation on February 19.



spr/ksk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor