Delhi Police Commissioner chairss high-level meeting ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi, July 28 Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Thursday held a meeting at the police headquarters with representatives from various law enforcement agencies to discuss preparations for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

The meeting aimed to address several key issues related to security and coordination during the national event.

Officials from neighboring states, including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir, along with senior officers from agencies such as the NIA, the NCB, the IB, NATGRID, and Delhi Police, attended the meeting.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said that one of the primary topics of discussion was intelligence sharing concerning potential terrorist threats, along with measures to counter them, such as border checking and verification of suspicious individuals.

During the session, special attention was given to the movement of paragliders, drones, and other aerial objects in open areas, and the officials stressed the importance of obtaining advance information regarding any suspicious elements or vehicles.

Additionally, incidents related to the activities of interstate criminal gangs operating in the National Capital Region and the illegal supply of firearms and narcotics were thoroughly discussed.

Regarding the Independence Day Celebrations, the officials addressed traffic restrictions and measures to prevent unauthorised intrusions at borders. The representatives from other states were urged to cooperate closely to ensure the effective implementation of these security measures, especially given the upcoming G-20 Summit.

Delving into security concerns, the CP emphasized the need to trace and verify recently released criminals, particularly those with terrorist or radical backgrounds. Close monitoring of these persons was highlighted, and interactions with jail inmates were flagged as essential points of interest.

The meeting also stressed the priority of preventing firearm smuggling, calling for comprehensive briefings and alertness among ground-level staff. Swift information sharing was emphasised to enable timely actions.

Commending the cooperation extended by the neighboring state police forces, the Commissioner hoped for further improvement in collaboration.

"With the G-20 Summit approaching, the officials were briefed about the necessary arrangements and potential demonstrations by various organisations. Officials were also urged to assess their resources and requirements well in advance to avoid last-minute complications. The importance of timely information sharing was underscored, as it is crucial for coordinated and effective action," said Nalwa.

