Delhi Services Bill passed by Parliament, with Rajya Sabha's clearance

New Delhi, Aug 7 The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by the Parliament on Monday, with the Rajya Sabha clearing the law with 131 votes in favour and 102 votes against.

The Bill was passed after voting was done through slips after a technical glitch in automated voting machine.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Akmit Shah while replying on the Bill in the Upper House said that two members (BJD's Sasmit Patra and BJP's Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi) are saying that they have not signed the motion (to be part of select committee) moved by AAP's Raghav Chadha.

"Now it is a matter of investigation how the motion was signed," Shah said.

Following the remarks by Shah, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said that four MPs have written to him that no consent has been given by them and it will be enquired into.

AIADMK member Dr. M. Thambidurai also claimed that he has not signed on the paper and this is a matter of privilege

