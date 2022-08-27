Drugs given to Phogat found in washroom of restaurant: Goa Police

Panaji, Aug 27 The Goa Police on Saturday said that 'Metamemphatamine' drugs given to Sonali Phogat has been recovered from the washroom of the Curlies restaurant in Anjuna-Goa.

"Based on the disclosure of accused person Sudhir Sangwan, the drugs given to the deceased were seized from the washroom of the Curlies restaurant. The drugs have been identified as Metamemphatamine," Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said.

He said that investigation has revealed that the drugs were supplied by Dattaprasad Gaonkar who was working as a room boy in Hotel Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna, where the accused persons and the deceased were staying.

Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna.

She felt uneasy on Monday night and the next morning, she was taken to the St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna where she was declared brought dead.

The police have registered offences under Sections 22 (b), 29 and 25 of NDPS Act against the owner of Curlies restaurant Edwin Nunes and Dattaprasad Gaonkar, both have been arrested.

A court in Goa on Saturday granted a 10-day police custody of Sudhir Sangwan (PA of Phogat) and Sukhwinder Singh, the two accused persons arrested in the murder case of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat.

So far, four arrests have been made in murder case of Sonali Phogat.

Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi had said that Sangwan has confessed to the crime stating that after reaching Goa, he along with Singh took Phogat to Curlies in the pretext of partying and he mixed some "obnoxious" substance in drinking water and forced the victim to drink it.

Bishnoi had also said that CCTV footages of relevant premises were examined by the Investigating Officer.

