ECI officials hold review meeting for upcoming Mizoram Assembly elections

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], May 26 : As Mizoram assembly elections are scheduled to be held by the end of 2023, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is gathering momentum to conduct the elections process in a smooth manner, said the ECI.

All the 11 District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police were present in the meeting, added the ECI.

Also, Dharmendra Sharma concentrated on the mandates of the ECI which aim to conduct elections in a fair and smooth manner throughout the country.

Additionally, Sharma pointed out that checking money, muscle power or other unwanted activities which could create hurdles in the election will be kept an eye on by the SP (Superintendent of Police) and DEO (District Election Officer) of the districts.

Further, he requested that all the equipment necessary to conduct the elections smoothly in various states of the country be provided.

He also thanked the election officials of the state for their good records in conducting free and fair elections in the past and urged them to do the same in the upcoming general election.

A short presentation was made by five DEOs on the statistics of the 2018 General election, their preparation for the upcoming election and the challenges faced by them.

The ECI officials responded inquisitively to intervene.

Significantly, in order to ensure fair and untroubled elections, the ECI officials asked the DEOs and SPs to frequently visit the ECI website for updates on Election Manual and Instructions.

The remaining six states will make their presentation tomorrow.

In Mizoram, there are 40 seats in the assembly and Mizo National Front (MNF) is in power along with Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

By the end of 2023, States including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram are going for polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor