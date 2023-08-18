Govt debars Haryana IPS officer from Central deputation for 5 years

New Delhi, Aug 18 The Ministry of Home Affairs has debarred Haryana cadre Indian Police Service officer Abhishek Jorwal from Central deputation for a period of five years.According to an official document, Jorwal, a 2011 batch HaryanacadreIPSofficer, has also been debarred from being considered for foreign assignments or consultancies abroad during the period of debarment.

A notice to Chief Secretary Haryana from the Ministry of Home Affairs conveyed the order.

--IANSbkm/kvd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor