Govt debars Haryana IPS officer from Central deputation for 5 years

By IANS | Published: August 18, 2023 07:41 PM 2023-08-18T19:41:03+5:30 2023-08-18T19:45:04+5:30

New Delhi, Aug 18   The Ministry of Home Affairs has debarred Haryana cadre Indian Police Service officer Abhishek Jorwal from Central deputation for a period of five years.According to an official document, Jorwal, a 2011 batch HaryanacadreIPSofficer, has also been debarred from being considered for foreign assignments or consultancies abroad during the period of debarment.

A notice to Chief Secretary Haryana from the Ministry of Home Affairs conveyed the order.

