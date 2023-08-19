Gujarat: BJP MLA alleges negligence by district administration, calls for urgent action

Ahmedabad, Aug 19 BJP MLA, from Mahuva in South Gujarat, Mohanbhai Dhodiya on Saturday alleged negligence on part of district administration saying they have failed to take steps regarding illegal activities in the area.

“I approached the district collector and DSP with a complaint regarding unlawful activities which demanded immediate action against the wrongdoers. Specifically, there were instances of individuals illegally installing a statue. Despite my repeated attempts to establish contact with the DSP, my calls went unanswered,” he said.

He said that even after bringing the matter to the collector's attention, permission for a religious ceremony at the disputed location was granted.

“This unfortunate turn of events leads me to believe that there exists a palpable lapse in maintaining law and order in Valod taluka,” he said.

He said that even an elected MLA's concerns seem to fall on deaf ears.

“I've escalated the issue to the Chief Minister and Home Minister, urging them to intervene and rectify the situation. Instances of illicit constructions and encroachments on government property and roads within Valod taluka are alarming, yet the responsible officers remain inert,” he said.

This isn't the first time that ruling party MLAs have voiced concerns over government officers' negligence.

BJP MLAs Kumar Kanani and Sanjay Kordiya have also raised similar complaints about the administration's lackadaisical approach to certain issues.

