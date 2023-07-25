Gujarat HC demands accountability over flouting of traffic laws in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, July 25 The Gujarat High Court has slammed the Ahmedabad Traffic Police chief and Municipal Commissioner, holding them responsible for the surge in traffic violations and accidents.

The court, while contemplating contempt charges, granted them until August 9 to demonstrate tangible action and results in enforcing traffic and parking laws.

The rebuke came after a tragic accident on SG Highway, where a speeding car killed nine people and injured 13 others.

The court cited the police's failure to penalise offenders as the reason behind rampant lawlessness. The ongoing litigation on traffic regulation and management for five years further fueled the court's ire.

The bench emphasised that lawbreakers must fear consequences, urging regular and voluntary enforcement of laws.

"E-challans and cameras alone won't suffice... wrong-side driving demand stricter measures," the court said, expressing frustration at the state's inaction and reluctance to implement traffic laws, and threatening to initiate action for filing false affidavits.

As lawyers representing the authorities urged more time to demonstrate results, the court emphasised enforcing the law and training officers to curb violations and set August 9 as the deadline.

