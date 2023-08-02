Haryana violence: Raj CM expresses concern, urges everyone to maintain calm

Jaipur, Aug 2 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his concerns over the violence in neighbouring Haryana and appeal all parties to maintain calm.

"After Manipur, now the violence in Haryana is worrysome for the whole country. I appeal to all parties to maintain calm. The police-administration should take strict action and stop the violence and restore peace. Being a neighboring state, it is natural for us to be worried," Gehlot said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister further in the tweet said that the police and the administration of border districts is on alert and there is a complete peace in the region.

Any attempt to create unrest in the state will be dealt with strictness, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor