Israel ministers oppose hostage swap deal

Tel Aviv, Nov 22 Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Wednesday opposed the cabinet decision for hostage swapping with Hamas.

Sources in Israel government told IANS that both the ministers have opposed on the hostage deal.

However, minister without portfolio and former chief of armed forces, Benny Gantz, has questioned the opposition by Smotrich and asked him whether he trusts Hamas leadership more than Israel's war cabinet.

Likud party ministers also opposed Ben Gvir in the cabinet meeting which was held till early Wednesday morning and according to Hebrew media sources, there was a heated exchange between Ben Gvir and the Likud party ministers.

Ben Gvir, according to reports, has told the cabinet that the decision can lead to generational damage and hurt the country for several decades to come.

With the Hostages and Missing Families Forum conducting massive protests and with international pressure mounting on Israel government, there was no solution other than agreeing for a ceasefire for four days in exchange of the release of 50 hostages, including women and children.

A total of 300 Palestine prisoners who are in Israel jails will also be released from Thursday onwards, sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor