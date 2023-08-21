JD-U MLC claims Pakistan much better than India in many aspects

Patna, Aug 21 JD-U MLC and its chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar on Monday claimed that the status of Pakistan in various aspects is much better than India. Kumar blamed the Narendra Modi government for such a situation in the country.

“India reached a position of bankruptcy and its financial situation is worse than Pakistan. The Narendra Modi government is responsible for it,” Kumar said.

“When it comes to law and order, the crime cases in Pakistan are much lower than India. People of Pakistan are much happier than India and it is reflected through the comparison happiness index of both the countries,” he said.

“When it comes to freedom of media, Pakistani media are much more free than Indian media,” Kumar said.

“All these things are happening due to mismanagement of the Narendra Modi government. I want to challenge the leaders of the BJP to discuss these points. I will expose them,” Kumar said.

In the last few months, BJP leaders have been claiming that Hindus in Bihar are being penalised and the Nitish Kumar government is hiding the crimes committed by the Muslims. Leaders like Sanjay Jaiswal, Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul and others claimed that the situation in Bihar is worse than in Pakistan.

