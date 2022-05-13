J&K Police use tear gas, batons to disperse protesting Kashmir Pandit employees

Srinagar, May 13 The J&K Police on Friday used tear gas and mild lathi-charge to disperse the protest carried out by the Kashmiri Pandit employees against the killing of their colleague by terrorists in Budgam district.

The protesting Pandit employees were marching towards the Srinagar International Airport when police intercepted their march and used a few tear smoke shells and mild lathi-charge to disperse them.

The protesting Pandit employees were from Sheikhpora-Budgam migrant colony They were shouting slogans seeking the arrest and punishment to the killers of Rahul Bhat, who was killed in the tehsil office Chadoora during duty hours.

The protesters said that they were waiting for Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha till 11 a.m. and as he didn't turn up, they decided to march towards the airport to lodge their protest.

The protesters said that they had informed the administration and police that the Lt. Governor should visit the spot and give them an assurance about their protection and ensure that the culprits involved in the killing of Rahul Bhat would not be spared.

