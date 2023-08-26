Job scam: CBI files FIR against junior assistant at IMPARD Srinagar

New Delhi, Aug 26 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR against a junior assistant at IMPARD (Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development), Srinagar, for allegedly demanding a bribe from a farmer on the pretext of providing him a government job.

A senior CBI official stated that a complaint in this regard was lodged by a farmer named Nazir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Baramulla district.

He informed the CBI that a few months ago, Ghulam Nabi Wani was introduced to him by a friend in Batmaloo, as he was looking for a job as a peon and driver in the government sector.

"Wani introduced himself as a Senior Officer at IMPA, Srinagar. Bhat asked him whether he could secure a government job in any department. Wani told Bhat that he had helped several individuals to obtain jobs as drivers and peons in the government departments. He claimed it was not difficult for him to assist in securing such positions," reads the FIR.

Bhat alleged that around a month ago, Wani took his original Class 8 certificate, driving license, state resident certificate, PAN Card, and Aadhaar Card.

“For the last week, Wani has been repeatedly calling the complainant, asking for a bribe in exchange for securing a driver's job in a government department. The complaint was verified, and a case under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was filed against Wani, the Junior Assistant at IMPARD, Srinagar,” said the official.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

