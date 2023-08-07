Kerala minister triggers row for remark on prayer call from mosques in Saudi Arabia

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 7 Kerala Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs, Saji Cherian, had to quit last year over a tongue-in-cheek remark on the Constitution. While Cherian was lucky to return to his post after the court cleared him, he appears to have triggered a fresh row now.

The CPI-M MLA from Chengannur is known for his plain speaking, which has often landed him in trouble.

The latest controversy was triggered at a function in Kochi on Sunday, where Cherian said he was surprised to learn that there is no call for prayer from mosques in Saudi Arabia, a country he visited recently.

The minister was sharing the experience of his visit to Saudi Arabia, saying that the person who took him around there said that the popular Islamic tradition in Kerala -- where Muslims are called for scheduled daily prayers ('Salat') by a formal announcement called ‘Adhan' -- doesn’t exist in Saudi Arabia.

He said there (in Saudi Arabia) everything is heard only indoors, and not outdoors like in Kerala.

After his remarks went viral on social media, Cherian on Monday took to his Facebook and said that certain statements he made during his speech are being taken up by people without knowing what he really meant.

“I expressed what I was told by the person who took me around in Saudi Arabia. I was able to see real secular principles being followed there and they were model ones too,” wrote Cherian.

The Arabic word Adhan (which means 'to listen') is used to call believers to worship at mosques. It is given by the Muezzin, who stands either on the mosque's minaret or in a side door.

In modern times, the Muezzin's voice is usually amplified by a loudspeaker mounted on the minaret. Some mosques play a recording of the Adhan instead.

