Kharge targets govt over CAG report on UDAN scheme

New Delhi, Aug 19 Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday targetted the BJP government at the Centre over the Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) report on the UDAN scheme and said its promise to travel by air wearing slippers has run into thin air like all other promises as the scheme did not work on 93 per cent routes.

On the CAG report tabled earlier this month in Parliament, Kharge said, “Modi government's promise to travel by air wearing slippers

has run into thin air like all their promises. We are not saying this, CAG report is saying this.”

“The scheme did not work on 93 per cent routes. There was no independent audit of the airlines either. The much publicized Helicopter services also

remained stalled. Didn't get ‘flight’, only telling lies and rhetoric. India will not forgive such an incompetent government now,” he said.

His remarks came days after the CAG report highlighted that upto UDAN-3, 52 per cent (403 out of 774 routes) of the awarded routes could not commence operations and from the 371 commenced routes, only 112 routes (30 per cent) completed the full concession period of three years.

Further, out of these 112 routes, only 54 routes (7 per cent of the awarded routes) connecting 17 RCS Airports could sustain the operations beyond the concession period of three years, as of March 2023, the report highlighted.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor