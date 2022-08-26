Law and order has failed in Goa, Congress leader Sardinha on Phogat's death

Panaji, Aug 26 Congress leader and South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha on Friday alleged that law and order situation has failed in the BJP-ruled coastal state, which is affecting its tourism.

The Minister's remarks come in the wake of death of Haryana BJP leader and Tiktok star Sonali Phogat.

Addresing a press conference, Sardinha said, "Murder of BJP leader has taken place in Goa. Initially some said that it was not murder. But after post-mortem it was established, she had injuries. Law and order situation has failed in Goa."

On Wednesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that the state police is thoroughly investigating the death of Phogat, however as per preliminary investigation, cardiac arrest may have caused the leader's death.

However, Goa Police on Thursday said Phogat's body had "multiple blunt force injuries", as per the post-mortem report.

Goa police has registered the case under Section 302 (murder) against Phogat's personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi.

Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna.

"Tourism is the only source of revenue today for the state. Two years back, there was similar murder, which impacted tourists' arrival from European countries. Since then, footfall of European tourists has reduced," Sardinha claimed.

"Many other states in India are attracting tourism. There are other countries in the world who want tourists to visit them. But we are lucky that we have got sun, sea and greenery. Hence many people come to Goa to relax. I request the government not to take it for granted... I ask the home department to monitor law and order issues," he said.

"People are saying that when the government cannot nab culprits who have allegedly killed a BJP leader, then how will it nab culprits involved in other cases," Sardhinha said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor