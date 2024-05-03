Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shantigiri Maharaj to Contest as Independent from Nashik

The Nashik Lok Sabha constituency is experiencing significant developments as the Shiv Sena (UBT) declared Rajabhau Waje as their candidate, while the Mahayuti alliance is yet to finalise its nominee. Amidst these developments, Shantigiri Maharaj has entered the fray, initially filing for candidacy through the Eknath Shinde-led Shinde Sena but ultimately deciding to run as an independent candidate. In an exclusive interview with Lokmattimes.com, Shantigiri Maharaj shed light on his decision.

When asked about his initial filing with the Shiv Sena and the subsequent announcement of Hemant Godse as the official candidate, Shantigiri Maharaj extended his best wishes to Godse. He clarified that his decision to file initially was based on discussions with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, although it was not officially declared.

Speaking about his motivations for entering politics, Shantigiri Maharaj emphasized the desire among his numerous followers to bring about positive change in the country's political landscape. He stressed the need for better leadership and a sincere approach to politics, encapsulated in his slogan 'Ladha Rashtra Hitacha Sankalp Sudha Rajkaranacha'.

Addressing concerns about voter impact due to Hemant Godse's two-term tenure, Shantigiri Maharaj said, “Nashik hasn't seen many instances of the same MP serving two terms. He did serve two terms, but we were his major supporters. I have a vast follower base, and my followers actively supported his campaign during the elections, enabling him to serve two terms. Therefore, I am not concerned about my voters being influenced by his 10-year term.”

With Nashik district registering the highest number of first-time voters - 67,687 in the 18-19 age group this year - Shantigiri Maharaj outlined his plans for these young voters. He emphasised addressing issues such as drug and alcohol habits among the youth, improving the education system, and creating job opportunities.

Shantigiri Maharaj reiterated his commitment to a politics devoid of hostility, focusing instead on understanding and addressing the needs of the electorate. He urged Nashik residents to consider the qualities they seek in their representative, highlighting the importance of selfless and culturally oriented leadership. Recognising his strong rural following, especially among farmers, Shantigiri Maharaj pledged to address agricultural challenges, particularly regarding water availability, to ensure better yields and prices for farmers.

Interestingly, lokmattimes.com's female reporter was denied entry into Shantigiri Maharaj's kuti (a hut-like place where he interacts with his followers) citing religious reasons. When asked how women from Nashik can approach Shantigiri Maharaj with their issues and questions if he gets elected as MP, given that women are not allowed in his kuti, his follower Vishu Maharaj said, “We hold women in high regard. We will establish a separate committee for women, and Maharaj will always be accessible at his contact office.”

Who is Shantigiri Maharaj?

Shantigiri Maharaj, also known as Maunigiri Maharaj, is a spiritual leader with a significant following across various districts. His native place is Lakalgoan in Nashik. He passed the SSC examination in 1976 from Lakhalgaon School. Following the death of Janardhan Swamy in 1989, he was appointed as his successor. Shantigiri Maharaj is an ascetic and accepted monk who has vowed to remain celibate for life.

He also contested elections previously from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in 2009, where he garnered over 1.5 lakh votes, Maharaj is known for his role as Mathadhipati of Verul and his work in religious activities and addiction rehabilitation. With a devotee family numbering in lakhs, Maharaj maintains silence during rituals and leads numerous ashrams and Gurukuls across the country. Shantigiri Maharaj possesses both immovable and movable properties valued at Rs. 38,81,53,533. He also owns 9 vehicles including a Safari, Tempo, Pickup, two school buses, Tata 407, Hiwa, SUV, and TUV.

