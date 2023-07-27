Manipur violence : Two journalists among 27 people missing

Imphal, July 27 At least 27 non-tribal persons, including two journalists, two minors and two women, are missing in violence-hit Manipur, sources said on Thursday.

The two missing journalists of local media are Atom Samarendra Singh, 47, and Yumkhaibam Kirankumar Singh, 48.

These 27 persons, some of them remained missing since May, some in June, and remaining from July and they are residents of Imphal West, Imphal East, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, Thoubal, and Kakching districts.

The missing cases were reported in various police stations. The ages of the missing persons ranged between 17 years to 47 years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor