MoS Muraleedharan visits Kerala University

Thiruvananthapuram(Kerala) [India], May 26 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday visited Kerala University here and met with its Vice-Chancellor.

Congress and Left parties affiliated employee organisations had raised objections to the minister's visit, which was reported to be for the inauguration of the Kerala University Employees' Sangh office at the Kerala University campus in Palayam.

"I came here to meet the VC, and we discussed areas of cooperation between the health university, the Kerala University and the Government of India and other issues of mutual interest," Muraleedharan said.

He said, "I heard that here the people have put a ban on anybody who comes to the university, who is not an impersonator...I don't belong to that category so perhaps that could be the disqualification they see in me. I don't care."

The Left and Congress-affiliated organisations allege that the office, which was to be inaugurated by Muraleedharan was situated on the University's land and it was land by the BJP-affiliated employee organisation. However, the university authorities said that there was no such office space that was allotted to the organisation.

