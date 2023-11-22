Mossad Chief to travel to Qatar to finalise hostage deal

Tel Aviv, Nov 22 David Barnea, the chief of Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, will travel to Qatar and meet Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani to discuss the intricacies of hostage release, which is scheduled to take place from Thursday onwards.

The trip, according to Israel sources, is meant for pushing more deals in favour of Israel during the ceasefire and release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

It is to be noted that Israel has insisted that it would be releasing only women and children from its prisons and no murder accused would figure in the list of those released.

Hamas will release 50 hostages kidnapped from Southern Israel on October 7, while Israel will release 300 Palestinians who are in Israeli prisons.

Barnea, according to sources, will insist that more hostages kidnapped from Israel be released.

According to information available, 80 people will be released in the next four days by Hamas after Barnea’s visit to Qatar, which is mediating the intricacies of the deal with Hamas and Israel at the behest of the US.

