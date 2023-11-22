Musk to donate X's advertising revenue to war-torn Gaza, Israel hospitals

New Delhi, Nov 22 Elon Musk has announced that his X Corp will donate all revenue from advertising and subscriptions associated with the ongoing war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in the Hamas-controlled region.

"X Corp will be donating all revenue from advertising & subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza," he said.

When a user expressed concern about donated funds ending up in the hands of Hamas militants, Musk stated that the company would monitor the spending of funds while also requesting innovative ideas to aid victims.

"We will track how funds are spent and go through Red Cross/Crescent. Better ideas are welcome. We should care about the innocent regardless of race, creed, religion or anything else," the tech billionaire said.

Meanwhile, X has failed to remove 98 per cent of posts which promoted antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian hate, or other hate speech, according to a new report.

X continues to host the overwhelming majority of a sample of posts that breach platform rules for promoting antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian hate and other hateful rhetoric in the wake of the Israel-Gaza crisis, the Center for Countering Digital Hate found.

Recently, the Joe Biden administration has slammed Musk for repeating a "hideous lie" about Jewish people, as he continues to endorse far-Right viewpoints and agrees with posts that promote antisemitism.

Musk replied to a post sharing an antisemitic conspiracy theory, calling it "actual truth”. He responded to a conspiracy theory that motivated the man who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.

