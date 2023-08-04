NE apex student body urges PM to intervene in Manipur crisis to stop long-term negative impact

Imphal, Aug 4 The North East Students Organisation (NESO), an apex body of eight students’ associations of seven northeastern states, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene into the Manipur crisis to prevent a long-term negative impact in the entire region.

An 18-member delegation of the NESO, led by its Chairman Samuel B. Jyrwa, visited Manipur and met Governor Anusuiya Uikey and submitted to her a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister.

The NESO, in its memorandum, said that the intricate balance of relationship and co-existence among the diverse communities in the region is being threatened due to the nature of violence and if the issue is not dealt with utmost sincerity and without further delay, the subsequent fallout would have a long term negative impact which could disrupt the peace and stability in the entire northeast region.

NESO is deeply pained to witness the prevailing situation unfold in Manipur which has collapsed into a state of total anarchy as violence and arson continues to engulf most part of the state for over the last three months. NESO has on multiple occasions voiced grave concern over the deteriorating situation and the gross human rights violations which are being perpetrated in the absence of 'rule of law' ever since violence erupted in the state in the first place, the memorandum said.

NESO said that despite the presence of over 40,000 central forces currently stationed in Manipur in concerted effort with the state police, wherein Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has also intervened, yet the situation is still volatile and normalcy is yet to return in Manipur.

It appealed for immediate cessation of all forms of violence, arson and disharmony in the state and told the Prime Minister about the plight of students who are worst affected by this terrifying incidents and as such the organisation urged Modi to find out ways and means to help and ameliorate their situation so that it would not have any adverse impact on their career.

The NESO delegation visited various districts and met the cross section of people including Meitei and Kuki, inmates and displaced people and civil society organisations to assess the prevailing situation and facilitate efforts to establish lasting peace in the violence-affected Manipur.

All Assam Students Union's (AASU) chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya was also the part of the delegation.

The NESO organised candlelight vigils in all state capitals of the northeast on June 28 in solidarity with the people of Manipur. Besides the AASU, the NESO delegation comprises leaders of Khasi Students Union (KSU), All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), Tripura Students Federation (TSF), Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), Garo Students Union (GSU) and the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor