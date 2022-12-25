OPS will be implemented in state: Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) would be implemented in the state soon and they have called for a meeting regarding the same today.

"Old Pension scheme will be implemented. We have called a meeting today regarding that. We are going to give the Old Pension scheme to our workers who have contributed to the development of the state," Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said while participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national capital.

The foot march entered Delhi from Haryana after starting from the NHPC metro station in Faridabad around 6 am yesterday.

Notably, in a statement issued from New Delhi on December 20, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the Himachal Pradesh government was committed to fulfilling all the 10 guarantees made by the Congress before Assembly elections and would leave no stone unturned to come up to the expectations and aspirations of the people.

Sukhu had said that the State Finance Department was directed to develop a detailed proposal regarding the implementation of OPS to facilitate National Pension System (NPS) employees of the State. He said that the suggestions of various employee organizations and other society sections were being considered so that a viable and comprehensive OPS could be framed.

Chief Minister had said that he directed the officers to promote eco-friendly vehicles in a big way which would not only lessen the burden on the State exchequer but also prove a boon to the pristine environment of the State. He said that the State Transport Department would get a fleet of electric vehicles and the Secretariat and other departments would be encouraged to go for electric vehicles.

Sukhu said that greater focus would be laid on strengthening the agrarian economy of the State by providing incentives to the farming community. He said that since agriculture and horticulture contribute about 13 per cent of the GDP of the State, stress would be laid on providing enhanced technological know-how to the farmers.

He said that a special Startup Fund would be created to assist young entrepreneurs.

( With inputs from ANI )

