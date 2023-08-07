Organic tea of Assam's Golaghat to get countrywide attention: Himanta

Guwahati, August 7 : While inaugurating a slew of development projects in Assam’s Golaghat district, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday asserted that the state government has taken a ‘one district one product initiative’.

Under this program, the organic tea production of Golaghat district will be boosted to attract countrywide attention.

Chief Minister said that the similar initiative will be taken for other districts in the state also.

Speaking on Agarwood and its immense importance in Golaghat, he said that the government has approved processing of home-grown Agarwood harvested from private plantation for the growth of the Agarwood industry.

Stating that Assam has a very deep connection with handloom, the Chief Minister said that Srimanta Sankardeva made Vrindavani Bastra having 120 hand length and 60 hand breadth.

For improving handloom in the state, Sarma mentioned that the state government has banned selling gamocha prepared from power loom.

Moreover, following restrictions imposed on bringing the Mekhala, Arnai etc manufactured outside the state, Assam’s own production of handloom received a new momentum.

The Chief Minister said that with earmarking of Rs. 100 crore for purchasing products from Assam’s weaver, the local artisans got immensely benefited.

The government has planned to build an elevated corridor on National Highway 37 to ease the movement of wild animals during the monsoon flood in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

A large portion of the park gets submerged under the floodwaters, with animals left with shrunken spaces. The animals then generally cross the national highway and move towards Karbi Anglong Hills in search of shelter.

However, in this course, overspeeding vehicles often hit the animals that caused innumerable deaths in the last few years.

Meanwhile, Sarma claimed that along with an elevated corridor, the proposed underwater bridge in the Brahmaputra connecting Kamargaon with Gohpur will revolutionise connectivity and tourism in Kaziranga.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of different development projects worth Rs. 85 crore.

Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Nomal Momin, state ministers Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Ajanta Neog and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

