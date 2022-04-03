Pak SC refuses to suspend speaker's ruling over no-confidence motion

Islamabad, April 3 A three-member Pakistan Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, has refused to suspend the National Assembly Speaker's ruling to disallow the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, who shortly after the speaker's ruling advised the president to dissolve the National Assembly, Samaa TV reported.

PPP lawyer Latif Khosa had petitioned the court to suspend the ruling and grant an interim relief.

The court has also ruled that the prime minister's orders will be subjected to the final verdict of the apex court, the report said.

The Pakistan Supreme Court has issued notice to President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker, defence and interior secretaries, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and others.

During the hearing, the CJP said that all the state institutions must refrain from taking any illegal step or exploiting the situation and that law and order situation must not be harmed.

The CJP told the parties that they need to satisfy the court about the speaker's ruling.

The Pakistan chief justice said that the supreme court could rule over the National Assembly proceedings up to a certain extent.

The CJP also ordered the authorities to ensure law and order situation in Punjab and said that the assembly members had registered their protest and were not likely to spend the night in the assembly, Samaa TV reported.

The apex court then adjourned the hearing until Monday.

Earlier, CJP Bandial took suo moto notice over the situation that developed following the speaker's ruling.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) also filed a petition over the speaker's ruling and president's order to dissolve the National Assembly, SAMAA TV reported.

