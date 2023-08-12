Pak Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar picked as caretaker PM

Islamabad, August 12 Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a lawmaker belonging to Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has been selected as caretaker Prime Minister, a statement from the the Prime Minister's Office said on Saturday.

The decision comes after the second round of consultations between Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz, and a summary to this effect has been approved by President Arif Alvi under Article 224 1A, Geo News reported.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Riaz said: "We have decided that the interim prime minister would be from a smaller province."

He said that Kakar's name was suggested by him, which was approved.

The development came after President Alvi wrote to Sharif, reminding him and the opposition leader to suggest a “suitable person” for the interim premier's post by August 12.

In a letter sent to both Sharif and Riaz, the President informed them that under Article 224A, they are supposed to propose a name for interim prime minister within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, Geo News reported.

Kakar was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has been a very active politician. He has also served as the spokesperson of the provincial government prior to his election to the Upper House.

“Though he has been involved in politics, Kakar is widely regarded as a great intellectual in the country,” senior anchorperson Hamid Mir told Geo News.

Mir said that the BAP lawmaker belongs to the Kakar tribe of Pashtun ethnicity, so he represents both Pashtuns and Balochs, Geo News reported.

“The Senator also enjoys good ties with the mainstream political parties, including PML-N and PPP.”

