Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra visits CM Gehlot after latter's foot injury

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 2 : Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra called on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday at the Chief Minister's residence in Jaipur.

While Chief Minister Gehlot wished the Governor on his birthday, Governor Mishra inquired about Gehlot's health and well-being.

"Honorable Governor visited the Chief Minister's residence and inquired about his well-being. During the meeting, birthday wishes were extended to the Governor," read a rough translation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's tweet in Hindi.

Earlier on Thursday, the Rajasthan Chief Minister fractured his toes after his foot slipped at his residence. He is presently working from home. After initial treatment at SMS Hospital, the Chief Minister was shifted to his residence.

Gehlot expressed gratitude to the people for their best wishes for his recovery. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote, "Today, after a meeting, while going to my room at the residence, my foot slipped and both the toes were injured. I have come to my residence after preliminary treatment at SMS Hospital."

"Due to a fracture, on the advice of doctors, I will work from home for a few days. Thank you for your best wishes," stated Gehlot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor