Setback for Kerala Minister Sivankutty as HC doesn't stay Assembly vandalism case

Kochi, Sep 2 Education Minister V. Sivankutty and five others on Friday suffered a jolt when the Kerala High Court failed to stay a lower court order which asked them to be present before it on September 14, when the charge sheet of their indulging in vandalism in the floor of the Assembly in 2015, will be read out.

This could be a major setback, especially for Sivankutty as he will become an accused in a case and that too for indulging in vandalism, given that he is the Education Minister and has to be a role model to students.

The Congress-led opposition is definite to demand his resignation, as in Kerala, an accused in a criminal case is treated with disdain, if he is a Minister.

Veteran Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala who has been pursuing this case and on Friday, he expressed happiness that his efforts have proved to be fruitful.

"This is yet another setback for Pinarayi Vijayan and his government who have been trailing this case from the lower court to the High Court to the Supreme Court and has suffered reversal after reversal and today's verdict is the last one. They have to face the trial," said Chennithala.

The Kerala government had previously approached the Supreme court seeking withdrawal of the criminal cases against these six leaders, but the apex court ruled that there is no immunity or privilege to protect legislators indulging in vandalism during a House session.

The apex court had asked all of them to face trial.

Of the six accused, Sivankutty and former minister K.T. Jaleel are members of the present Assembly. The others are Left Democratic Front convenor E.P. Jayarajan, C.K. Sadasivan, Kunhuahmed Master and K. Ajith, all former legislators.

They all were charged under the prevention of damage to public property act and other provisions.

The Assembly had witnessed violent scenes in March 2015, after the then Left opposition tried to prevent the then Finance Minister K M. Mani from presenting the budget, alleging his role in the bar bribery case.

