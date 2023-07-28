Sudan fighting triggers increase of diseases once under control: UN

United Nations, July 28 UN humanitarians have warned that because fighting in Sudan disrupts public health operations, diseases that had been under control before the conflict erupted are now increasing.

"The diseases include malaria, measles, dengue and acute watery diarrhoea," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Thursday.

"As the rainy season begins, these outbreaks are likely to claim more lives unless urgent action is taken to control their spread."

The office added there are shortages of crucial medicine and medical supplies reported in some states, despite health partners' efforts, Xinhua news agency reported.

Health facilities and workers in Sudan continue to be targeted, OCHA said.

The World Health Organisation reported 53 attacks on healthcare in Sudan since April, which led to 11 deaths and dozens of injuries.

