Tech companies committed to invest Rs 2K cr to improve rural schools in K'taka: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Nov 29 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday called upon technology companies to invest their CSR funds for the development of rural schools in Karnataka.

Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he said, “I have had discussions with several people including Rishad Premji of Wipro and they have committed to invest Rs 2,000 crore to improve the quality of education in rural areas.”

The state government is trying to implement a new education system. If the quality of education in the rural schools improves, students from the rural areas will be able to compete on the global stage, he said.

He lauded the information technology and biotechnology companies for their contribution to the state’s exchequer. Thousands of companies in Bengaluru are paying taxes and that helps to augment the finances of the government. “While companies are strengthening the finances of the government, the companies also expect some incentives from the government. We have to work together,” he said.

Bengaluru has earned its place in the world of technology. It was possible due to the ecosystem Bengaluru has. Bengaluru and Karnataka have one of the highest numbers of engineering and medical colleges. Of the five million IT employees in India, 2 million are in Karnataka. No other state has so much human resource, he added.

“Karnataka has a rich human resource and is very peaceful, I can guarantee you that. You need to tell us what more you need so that we can fulfil it. We have to work together on this,” the Deputy CM stated.

He also lauded IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge for his contribution in organizing the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

