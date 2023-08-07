Thankful to opposition parties that opposed Delhi Services Bill: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Aug 7 Soon after the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by the Parliament on Monday with the Rajya Sabha clearing the law with 131 votes in favour and 102 votes against, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed gratitude to all the opposition parties that opposed the Delhi Services Bill, highlighting it as a sign of unity.

"I am deeply grateful to the leaders and parties for their support and unity against these unconstitutional and unjust laws introduced by the BJP, both within and outside the Parliament, on behalf of the 20 million people of Delhi.

"A special acknowledgment goes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and JMM chief Shibu Soren, who, despite challenging circumstances, stood alongside the people of Delhi with a health perspective in mind. Many thanks from all Delhi residents to these respected senior leaders," Kejriwal tweeted.

