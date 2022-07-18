Trouble brews in Chhattisgarh after TS Singh Deo drops portfolio

New Delhi, July 18 Chhattisgarh minister T.S. Singh Deo, who was one of the claimants of the Chief Minister's post, has dropped one of the four portfolios allotted to him.

Speaking to over phone, Singh Deo said, "I felt I was not able to do justice to one of the departments allotted to me as I couldn't act according to people's wishes. So I have resigned from the Panchayat and Rural Development department."

While the actual reason behind Singh Deo's move is not clear, some sources said that interference in his work has angered the senior leader, forcing him to relinquish one of the potrtfolios allotted to him.

Singh Deo has been pushing for change in leadership in the state after the two-and-a-half-year tenure of present Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, but the Congress high command has not been able to resolve the leadership issue so far.

In his letter to the Chief Minister on Saturday, Singh Deo stated that he was unable to fulfil the targets of the department as per the poll manifesto given the "current scenario".

Meanwhile, sources said that despite his repeated requests, funds were not sanctioned under the PM Awas Yojna, one of the reasons for which houses could not be constructed for eight lakh people in the state.

Singh Deo has been appointed Congress observer for Gujarat polls scheduled later this year.

