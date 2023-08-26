Truth came out on basis of location of mobile calls: Ex-Punjab Chief Secy over acquittal

Chandigarh, Aug 26 The old saying that a lie has no legs is absolutely correct, said former Punjab Chief Secretary V.K. Janjua on Saturday, who has been given relief by the district court of Chandigarh in the 15-year-old corruption case.

He termed the whole case as fabricated on the basis of criminal conspiracy and false evidence.

He said that the truth came out on the basis of details and location of mobile calls.

Janjua told the media here that a corruption case was registered against him on November 9, 2009, after which the judicial magistrate of the district court ruled that the case was a criminal conspiracy. And the evidence was falsified.

The former chief secretary said it took him eight years to get the court order.

He said all evidence was based on phone call records which were later proved to be fake.

He said that he is honest and truthful, so he did not find it difficult to fight his case, whereas on the other hand, the case was raised only on the basis of lies.

Janjua said that when he extracted the call records and investigated himself, it was found that the whole matter was fake.

He said that as per the first information report (FIR), it was alleged that complainant T.R. Mishra, an industrialist, met him at his Mohali residence at 9 am, but he was in Ludhiana at that time.

Later, the complainant told the court that Janjua was not present at his house. He said that a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Punjab Police was also a part of this conspiracy.

He alleged the complainant had a plot in Ludhiana and was then the Director of Industries. He said the complainant had approached him to allot the plot but he refused to do so as it was not possible.

On November 9, 2009, a case was registered against him by the state Vigilance Bureau. Janjua was then working as Director of Industries.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in July 2022 appointed a 1989-batch IAS officer Janjua as the chief secretary. He retired on June 30.

