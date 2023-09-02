Two persons arrested for killing youth in Goa

Panaji, Sep 2 Goa Police on Saturday arrested two persons from Karnataka for allegedly killing a youth from Davorlim in South Goa.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Desai on Saturday addressed a press conference and said that they nabbed the suspects within 24 hours of crime.

On Friday, Sadique Bellary (22) from Rumdamol, Davorlim, Salcete-Goa, was found murdered in his house with assaults of sharp weapons on his neck and shoulder.

The accused persons are identified as Tousif Kademani (20) and Kadar Faiyaz Khan (28) both residents of Karnataka, police said.

“During the course of investigation, an input was received from sources that two suspects (arrested accused persons) might have committed the murder. Hence the team was formed to nab them,” Desai said.

“Subsequently, our team rushed to Karnataka and nabbed the accused persons from Bankapur, Karnataka. Presently interrogation is underway to find out whether there is involvement of other suspects in this crime,” Santosh Desai said.

“Motive of murder is not yet known. We will find out whether they are involved in other crimes in Goa and Karnataka,” he said.

Maina Curtorim Police is investigating the case.

