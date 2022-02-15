UP Assembly Elections 2022: Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari filed his nomination  from Mau Sadar

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari filed his nomination from Mau Sadar seat as a candidate of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, speaking to the media he said, “As the administration was creating hurdles in filing my father’s nomination papers, I have filed the nomination today."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.