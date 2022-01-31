UP Assembly Elections 2022: Security of women in state improved under double-engine govt, says Yogi

Ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing his first virtual rally 'Jan Chaupal' in Uttar Pradesh. He was also accompanied by UP CM Yogi in the virtual rally, Yogi speaking about his work in UP said, "Before 2017, the law and order situation was a challenge in the Assembly constituencies voting in the first and second phases of Assembly elections. Now, there is a good environment of safety and security in these areas. Girls are safe."

"It was a challenge for girls to step out of their homes in districts like Bulandshahr and Meerut before 2017. Now, a sense of safety among girls and traders and opportunities provided to farmers and youth are being seen as achievements of the double-engine BJP government," he added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.