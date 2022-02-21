UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP, BSP, Congress would do appeasement politics, insult the armed forces and bail out terrorists: Amit Shah

BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah in Sitapur, UP rally hits out at oppositions and said, "Today there is no 'bahubali' in UP, only 'Bajrangbali' now...SP, BSP, Congress would do appeasement politics, insult the armed forces, would bail out terrorists. While BJP works for the poor, youth, women."

Earlier, today in the Pilibhit rally the leader lauded his party's work and said "There is a BJP wave in the state as BJP has done many developments works in the state. We've done works for the welfare of the poor, to improve the law & order. By the 7th phase, this wave will turn into a tsunami."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.