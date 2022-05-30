Veterans lose RS race, discontent grows in Congress

New Delhi, May 30 The names of Congress veteran leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Veerappa Moily did not figure in the Rajya Sabha candidate's list, as the trio were hopeful to be nominated, but it was the loyalists who got the tickets.

The loyalists include mostly the GenNext leaders, but Mukul Wasnik and P. Chidambaram did find a place. This has led to discontent within the party and even many in the young brigade too are upset.

Party spokesperson Pawan Khera, who was hopeful from Rajasthan, tweeted, "There may be shortcomings in my penance." On his tweet, Nagma, a former actress, who is in the party since long replied, "my 18 years of work fell short of Imran Bhai."

Hinting her discomfort, Nagma said, "SoniaJi our Congress president had personally committed to accommodating me in RS in 2003/04 whn I joined Congressparty on her behest we weren't in power thn.Since then it's been 18Yrs they dint find an opportunity Mr Imran is accommodated in RS frm Maha I ask am I less deserving".

Another leader Jitendra Baghel asked how many SC/ST/OBC were nominated. Mukul Wasnik is from the SC community, but the hopes of Kumari Selja and P.L. Punia were also dashed after the list came in public.

Discontent in the poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan is also brewing as the party chose outsiders for the RS nominations.

From the G-23, the party has accommodated Vivek Tankha and Mukul Wasnik, but the left outs are unhappy with the list.

The Congress on Sunday announced a list of 10 candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, which includes Randeep Singh Surjewala, Imran Pratapgarhi and Pramod Tiwari, among others, leaving out prominent G-23 leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma.

Biennial elections for the 57 Rajya Sabha seats will be held across 15 states on June 10.

The Congress has nominated Rajeev Shukla and Ranjeet Ranjan from Chhattisgarh, Ajay Maken from Haryana, Jairam Ramesh from Karnataka, Vivek Tankha from Madhya Pradesh and P. Chidambaram from Tamil Nadu.

Imran Pratapgarhi has been fielded from Maharashtra, while Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Pramod Tiwari have been nominated from Rajasthan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor