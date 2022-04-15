WB BJP chief says 'rapes murders become trademark of Mamata's Bengal'

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the law and order situation, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar on Friday said the regular incidents of murders and rapes "have become a trademark" of the Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal.

"Goons encouraged by TMC to loot panchayat election votes have become Frankenstein monsters who are not even afraid of government and police. Mamata Banerjee's comments where she hurled allegations at the victim and her character has ashamed the Bengali community," Majumdar told ANI.

"A case should be registered against the Chief Minister. She cannot question the character of the victim. The situation has become such that if there are no rape cases every day then there will be no feeling of being in Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal. Daily murders and rapes have become a trademark of Mamata's Bengal," added the BJP leader.

Banerjee on Monday questioned if the girl was actually raped or had a love affair that got her pregnant.

Regarding this rape case, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said the bureaucracy is politicized and the preamble of the Constitution is disregarded in the state.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hanskhali in Nadia district. The victim's family accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case.

Meanwhile, in another case, a minor tribal girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five men in Bolpur city of Birbhum district while she was returning from a village fair on Thursday night, West Bengal police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police of Birbhum district, Narendra Nath Tripathi said the incident took place in the Shanti Niketan police station area when the girl accompanied by a male friend was returning from the fair.

"The girl and her male friend went to attend Charak Mela. On their way back they stopped at a nearby park and were sitting there when five men allegedly attacked them. The men abducted the girl and took her to the bank of a river where they took turns to rape her. The victim has been admitted to Bolpur Sub-divisional hospital for a medical checkup," he said.

On the orders of Birbhum SP, a police force has been deployed at the site of the crime and a search for the accused has been launched.

A case has been registered by the police against at least five men. Further investigation into the case is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

