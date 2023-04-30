With MP polls not far away, corona is the latest political abuse

By Sundeep Pouranik

Bhopal, April 30 With elections in Madhya Pradesh just a few months away, the political temperature has started rising slowly in the state. The statements of the leaders are also increasing. Now a new remark 'coronavirus' has entered the political field for targeting each other.



Elections in the BJP-ruled state are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

The effect of Covid has also started showing in politics. Many leaders are connecting each other to Covid.

Madhya Pradesh politics heated up again as the BJP and the Congress engaged in a war of words over Digvijaya Singh's recent 'Covid' remark.

State Water Resources Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat took a jibe at the former CM and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh over his remark "Hey Mahakal, a second Jyotiraditya Scindia should not be born in the Congress."

Silawat said Digvijaya Singh is the coronavirus of the Congress, adding that Singh should be born in China in his next life.

Responding to Silawat's statement, Singh said, "Yes, I am a coronavirus for the BJP and the Sangh."

Slamming the Congress leader for claiming that he is a coronavirus for the BJP and the RSS, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath have done more harm to Madhya Pradesh than what coronavirus did to the state."

As the elections approach, there is a flood of political statements and the attacks are also intensifying.

Political analysts say that both the political parties are talking more on such topics instead of serious issues.

