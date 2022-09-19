YSR Congress MP denies involvement in Delhi liquor scam

Amaravati, Sep 19 YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy has denied involvement in the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

The Lok Sabha member from Ongole told reporters on Monday that neither he nor any of his family members were involved in the scam.

Noting that his family was in the liquor business for last 70 years, he confirmed that Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at his premises in Delhi, Chennai, and Nellore but maintained that he and his family members had nothing to do with the alleged scam.

He said he had not been singled out by the officials of the ED.

Reddy said he and his son did liquor business elsewhere but not in Delhi or any other part of north India, and he and his family members have no share in the liquor business in Delhi

He also denied misusing political positions to further his business interests.

The Balaji group of industries run by the MP and his family members is into several sectors including distilleries, steel manufacturing, entertainment, real estate, energy and packaging.

