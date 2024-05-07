Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Baramati Constituency Records 27.55% Turnout in First Six Hours

Pune: The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency recorded 27.55 percent polling in the first six hours i.e. from 7 am to 1 pm. Bhor assembly constituency recorded the highest voter turnout at 33.41 percent. It was followed by the Baramati assembly constituency with a 32.11 percent voter turnout, according to data.

The Baramati Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a tight contest with Sunetra Pawar contesting from the Mahayuti and Supriya Sule from the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The constituency recorded 5.77 percent polling in the first phase of polling, which began today. The highest voter turnout was recorded in the Baramati assembly constituency at 7.75 percent, Bhor at 5.35 percent, Daund at 5.50 percent, Khadakwasla at 6 percent and Indapur at 5 percent.

The overall turnout was recorded between 9 and 11 am when the total turnout was recorded at 14.64 percent. As expected, a total of 18.63 percent polling was recorded in the Baramati constituency, 14.48 percent in the Indapur assembly constituency, 14.80 percent in assembly Purandar constituency, 13.80 percent in the Bhor assembly constituency, 14 percent in Khadakwasla and 12 percent in Daund constituency.

The total voter turnout recorded between 11 am and 1 pm, was at 27.55 percent. The highest voter turnout was recorded in the Bhor constituency at 33.41 percent followed by the Baramati assembly constituency at 32.11 percent. Indapur recorded 25.10 percent polling, Purandar 24.05 percent, Daund 26 percent, and Khadakwasla 25.10 percent. As expected, the voting percentage in the Khadakwasla urban constituency is declining as the heat continues to rise, the data showed.