Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Supriya Sule Flags Concerns Over 157 Polling Stations in Baramati, Seeks Precautionary Measures

Pune: The Baramati Lok Sabha seat, one of the hotly contested seats in Maharashtra is undergoing polls today. Meanwhile, Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Supriya Sule has conveyed to the returning officer that around 157 of the total polling stations in the constituency are likely to witness untoward incidents. In this regard, she has written to returning officer Kavita Dwivedi, seeking precautionary measures.

She said 12 polling stations in Baramati Assembly constituency, 47 in rural areas, 33 in Daund, 31 in Purandar, 31 in Bhor, and three in Khadakwasla assembly constituency are likely to witness irregularities.

No compelling reason in the complaint

Dwivedi said, "Sule's complaint has come. No concrete reason has been given. However, assistant returning officers of all assembly constituencies have been asked to remain vigilant.