Pune Drug Case: CM Eknath Shinde Orders Crackdown on Illegal Pubs, Nightclubs

The recent drug case in Pune City has created a stir among the locals. A video of two young boys abusing drugs at a late-night party organized at L3 - Liquid Leisure Lounge on FC Road in Pune went viral on June 23, once again bringing to light the dark side of the late-night parties organized in pubs and nightclubs in Pune.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, has called the Commissioner of Pune Police, Amitesh Kumar, and directed him to initiate strict action against illegal pubs and bulldoze all structures that are against the rules. The CM also directed the police to take renewed action against drug peddlers to make Pune a drug-free city.

Read Also | Pune Drugs Case: Eight Arrested, Five Police Personnel Suspended After CCTV Footage of Drug Consumption at Late Night Party Goes Viral

It has been observed that many nightclubs in Pune city are violating the guidelines imposed by Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and are still operating beyond the time limits. Most nightclubs operate until 5:00 am and allegedly serve alcohol to minors. The recent drug abuse incident has once again highlighted the fear of law enforcement among nightclub operators.

However, the Pune Police crime branch has arrested eight people, including the owner and the party organizer, and suspended five police personnel, including the Police Inspector of Shivajinagar Police Station.