Pune Ganeshotsav 2024: 7,000 Police Personnel Deployed To Maintain Law and Order During Festival

With the grand festival of Ganeshotsav set to begin on Saturday, the Pune Police have made elaborate security arrangements across the city and its suburbs. A force of 7,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order during the festive period.

Given the potential for untoward incidents and threats, Pune Police have devised a comprehensive security plan. Joint Commissioner of Police G. Shridhar, under the guidance of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and Additional Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma, has overseen the security arrangements.

Considering the massive crowds expected in the city center, police have focused their security measures on these areas. To prevent incidents of theft, including mobile phones and jewelry, as well as other mishaps, police in plainclothes will be deployed.

The security deployment includes 5,000 police officers, quick response teams, crime branch units, personnel from other districts, home guards, and Central Reserve Police Force contingents. Police friends will also be roped in to assist. Bomb detection and disposal squads will inspect prominent mandals and crowded areas, while trained dogs and police personnel will conduct inspections four times a day at these locations.

Read Also | Pune Ganeshotsav 2024: PMPML to Roll Out 800 Extra Buses for Festival, Fares to Increase After Second Shift - Details Inside

1,800 CCTV Cameras to Monitor Crowds

Crowds will be monitored by 1,800 CCTV cameras installed around the city. Mandals have been instructed to install CCTV cameras near their pandals for additional security.

Given the influx of visitors from across the state and country, including foreigners, the crime branch has prepared a list of known criminals and initiated preventive measures.

Crackdown on Road Romeos

To curb incidents of theft, especially targeting women's jewelry and mobile phones, police will deploy additional personnel in crowded areas. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has warned that those caught harassing women will be publicly humiliated by having their photographs displayed and may even be paraded.

Help Centers for Devotees

Eighteen police help centers will be set up across the city to assist devotees. These centers will operate round-the-clock and will be staffed by personnel from local police stations, the special branch, crime branch, and traffic police. Six quick response teams will be stationed at strategic locations to monitor crowds from rooftops and keep an eye on suspicious activities.