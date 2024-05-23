Pune: Kalyaninagar Residents File Petition for Closure of Unlicensed Rooftop Venues and Bars

Residents of Kalyaninagar have taken action by launching a petition on Change.org, urging authorities to revoke licenses for rooftop establishments, pubs, and bars operating unlawfully within their residential precincts. The petition underscores concerns raised by locals regarding numerous eateries and nightlife venues in Kalyaninagar and other parts of Pune flouting licensing regulations and contravening residential zoning laws.

Which poses a fire safety risk to the residential area in Kalyaninagar. In the past a major fire broke out at an IT park building on May 29, 2023 in Kalyaninagar area where a total of 19 people sustained injuries in the incident. The residents claimed that it is difficult to rescue people from rooftops restaurants in case of any unfortunate fire incident. Hence there is an urgent action needed to cancel the license of illegal rooftops.

The residents have been requesting the civic authorities to revise the closing time of the pubs and nightclubs to 11:30 PM. Extending operating hours beyond 11:30 PM poses serious risks to public safety, increasing accidents caused due to drunken driving. The residents claim that the establishments are causing significant noise and disturbance, disrupting the peace and tranquility of the neighborhood.

The restaurants and bars have converted their parking spaces into dining areas; hence the patrons park their vehicles on the road causing major traffic snarls in Kalyaninagar. The residents feel that the recent Porsche accident in Kalyaninagar which claimed two lives has highlighted the urgent need for stricter nightlife regulations.

Drayson Dixon, a resident of Kalyaninagar, member of Team Swatch Kalyaninagar while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “The club timings pre Covid was 11:30 pm, however post Covid the timings were revised so that the hotel industry should come back on track. However now that everything is normal the authorities should roll back the timings to 11:30 pm as it is proving to be a menace to the community. The authorities should consider our request to avoid any more accident incidents caused due to drunk driving.”

Adity Patil, another resident of Kalyaninagar while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “The community deserves a vibrant nightlife that balances public safety and enjoyment without causing unnecessary noise and nuisance. Our petition to roll back pub and restaurant closing times to 11:30 PM, reverting to pre-pandemic timings, addresses these concerns and is a practical task. There is no particular need for establishments to stay open later, and this change would help ensure a peaceful environment for all residents. We urge policymakers to consider this proposal, reflecting the desire for a balanced and thriving local economy."

The residents have written a letter to the Pune Police Commissioner, Pune District Collector and other authorities shedding light on the issues caused by the late night operations of the night club.

Santosh Jagdale, Deputy Superintendent of State Excise Department while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “We take strict action against bars and nightclubs operating beyond 1:30. Action was taken against almost 10 rooftop and 16 pubs in Kalyaninagar. The operating timings regarding the hotels and pubs are decided by the state government. But I assure the citizens that strict action will be taken against the establishments violating the rules and guidelines.”