Pune: PMC Truck Falls Into Pit at City Post Office Compound, Video Emerges

A truck unexpectedly fell into a pit in the compound of the City Post Office in Saadhan Chowk here on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. when a Pune Municipal Corporation truck, which had been parked in the compound, suddenly sank into the ground.

Read Also | Pune: Driverless PMC Road Maintenance Vehicle Speeds in Reverse in Hadapsar; Dramatic Video Goes Viral

Preliminary reports indicate that the road had collapsed, causing the truck to plunge into the pothole. The fire department has reached the spot and efforts are underway to pull the truck out of the pothole.

The City Post Office is located on Laxmi Road and has a parking area for two-wheelers and postal trucks.