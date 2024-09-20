Pune: PMC Truck Falls Into Pit at City Post Office Compound, Video Emerges
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 20, 2024 05:53 PM2024-09-20T17:53:47+5:302024-09-20T17:59:28+5:30
A truck unexpectedly fell into a pit in the compound of the City Post Office in Saadhan Chowk here on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. when a Pune Municipal Corporation truck, which had been parked in the compound, suddenly sank into the ground.
पुण्यात समाधान चौकातील सिटी पोस्ट आवारात अचानक एक ट्रक खड्डयात; अग्निशमन दल दाखल#Pune#firebrigade#samadhanchaukpic.twitter.com/VpAcfjzR2G— Lokmat (@lokmat) September 20, 2024
Preliminary reports indicate that the road had collapsed, causing the truck to plunge into the pothole. The fire department has reached the spot and efforts are underway to pull the truck out of the pothole.
The City Post Office is located on Laxmi Road and has a parking area for two-wheelers and postal trucks.